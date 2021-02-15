Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Short Interest Update

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the January 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ENCR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Ener-Core has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.

About Ener-Core

Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.

