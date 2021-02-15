Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $932.70

Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 932.70 ($12.19) and last traded at GBX 930.30 ($12.15), with a volume of 116454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 893.10 ($11.67).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Energean plc (ENOG.L) from GBX 1,056 ($13.80) to GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Energean plc (ENOG.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 817.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 660.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Energean plc (ENOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean plc (ENOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.