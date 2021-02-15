Energo Reaches Market Capitalization of $309,758.68 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Energo has a total market cap of $309,758.68 and approximately $8,865.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 82.5% higher against the US dollar. One Energo token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.20 or 0.00942023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.11 or 0.05087024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00024706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00034846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

