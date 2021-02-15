ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 14th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENGlobal stock. Creative Planning raised its position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.67% of ENGlobal worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 36,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.42 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.