Enphase Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $206.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 161.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.