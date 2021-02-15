EnterCoin Trading Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $226,690.60 and $55,771.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

