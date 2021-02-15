Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,466. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

