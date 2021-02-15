Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,017 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 88,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 410,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

