Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 70,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. 410,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

