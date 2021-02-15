Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in January

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the January 14th total of 215,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ENGMF stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

