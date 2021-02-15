(EOM.TO) (TSE:EOM) Stock Price Down 8%

(EOM.TO) (TSE:EOM) shares traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 27,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 36,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

About (EOM.TO) (TSE:EOM)

Eco Oro Minerals Corp. is a natural resource exploration and development company engaged in the business of acquisition and development of mineral properties whose current efforts are focused on its wholly owned Angostura gold-silver project (Angostura Project). The Company has a portfolio of projects in Colombia.

