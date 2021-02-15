eosDAC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,194.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.33 million and $18,194.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eosDAC

