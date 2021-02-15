EOSDT One Day Volume Reaches $78,927.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $78,927.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00272060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00084401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00090981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00093674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.99 or 0.00415369 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00186593 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

