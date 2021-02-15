EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for 2.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,105 shares of company stock worth $9,759,525 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $400.27 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $400.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.58.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

