EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of EPAM Systems worth $48,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $400.27. 4,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,041. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $400.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,105 shares of company stock worth $9,759,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

