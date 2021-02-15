Equal Price Up 43.4% Over Last 7 Days (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $177,816.08 and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00070183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $487.97 or 0.01003850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00054326 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.82 or 0.05233137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00036791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

