Equifax Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $177.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after purchasing an additional 460,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 346,879 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 238,330 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

