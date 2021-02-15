Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equillium in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

