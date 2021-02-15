Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.01 Per Share

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinix in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.04 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $709.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $717.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $747.11. Equinix has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,886 shares of company stock worth $12,039,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Equinix by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

