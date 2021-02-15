Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Adyen’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adyen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ADYEY opened at $53.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. Adyen has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

