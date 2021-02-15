Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DexCom, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DexCom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

DXCM stock opened at $412.56 on Monday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

