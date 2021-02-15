Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exelixis, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,724. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

