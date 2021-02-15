Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.28.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$31.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$31.62.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

