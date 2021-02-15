Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of ALNY opened at $157.92 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.