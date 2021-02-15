Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for M.D.C. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDC. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $60.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,561 shares of company stock worth $7,489,869. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

