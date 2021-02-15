Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UFS cut O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OI opened at $13.24 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 267,841 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after buying an additional 788,293 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 130,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 142,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

