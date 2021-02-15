Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,539,000. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 69,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

