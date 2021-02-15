Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Twitter, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Twitter in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the social networking company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

NYSE TWTR opened at $71.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $1,113,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twitter by 19.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $3,690,362.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

