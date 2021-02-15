Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

AY stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,767 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 740,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 971,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 116,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 99,713 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

