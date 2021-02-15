Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$19.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.31. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$25.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$509.35 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,693,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,196,646.67. Also, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total value of C$29,306.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,156,461.89. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 350,000 shares of company stock worth $5,780,075 and sold 5,134 shares worth $82,770.

About CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.