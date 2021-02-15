Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Emerson Electric Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

EMR stock opened at $85.33 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.