Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Perion Network Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Perion Network in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PERI. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of PERI opened at $22.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $618.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 486,015 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Perion Network by 717.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

