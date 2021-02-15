Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get TELUS Co. (T.TO) alerts:

T has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.05.

T opened at C$26.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.74. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.38.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.