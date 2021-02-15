Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 15th (ABI, CBK, DBAN, FPE3, FRE, GLE, INGA, LTG, LXS, PAH3)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 15th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €4.20 ($4.94) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €30.30 ($35.65) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €31.80 ($37.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.