Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 15th (ABI, CBK, DBAN, FPE3, FRE, GLE, INGA, LTG, LXS, PAH3)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 15th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €4.20 ($4.94) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN)

was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €30.30 ($35.65) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €31.80 ($37.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

