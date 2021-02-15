Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

ETRN traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.25. 248,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

