Era Swap (ES) Price Hits $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $185,937.98 and approximately $500,516.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Era Swap has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00070390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.53 or 0.01004372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.62 or 0.05332258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00025078 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

