ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0215 on Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $555,636.64 and approximately $125,570.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,105,845 coins and its circulating supply is 25,830,461 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

