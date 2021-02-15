Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.