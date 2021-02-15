Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,684 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Essent Group by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after acquiring an additional 629,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $17,314,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $16,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. Essent Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $52.28.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

