Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,702 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.85. 127,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $254.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.