Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,380 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $217.90. 11,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,014. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $218.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.92.

