Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,236 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,795,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 252,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.