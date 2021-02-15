Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,758 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. 2,142,861 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

