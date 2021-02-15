Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $816.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,910,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $804.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,569,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

