Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 148,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 621,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,997. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

