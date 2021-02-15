Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 60,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $207.49. 131,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,455. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $207.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

