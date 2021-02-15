Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 338.3% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 170,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,455. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79.

