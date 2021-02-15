Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,701 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.18. 81,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $111.46.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

