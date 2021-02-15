Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.69. 28,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,952. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

