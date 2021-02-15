Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liquid Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 361,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $361.05. The stock had a trading volume of 164,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,365. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $361.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.98 and its 200 day moving average is $325.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

